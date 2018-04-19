This Dolphin Swam Off With A Boy’s Ball, And The Ensuing Encounter Was Captured On Camera

ADVERTISEMENT

A little boy was playing with a ball at the side of a pool when he threw it into the water. Then a nearby dolphin spotted the toy and began swimming around with it. And an intrigued onlooker caught what happened next on camera.

In 2014 a video emerged online that revealed an unbelievable encounter between a child and an animal. The incident occurred at a marine park in the resort town of Koktebel in Crimea. And the footage featured a young boy at its center.

The toddler had presumably visited the park with his family. But he couldn’t possibly have known what the day would have in store. His visit included a trip to the dolphin enclosure. And it was there that he would get up close and personal with one of the pool’s residents.

