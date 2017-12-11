These Ducks Spent Their Entire Lives In A Rotten Cage. Then They Saw Water For The Very First Time

ADVERTISEMENT

One group of ducks had never known the light of day. They had spent their entire lives locked up in a squalid cage in the most harrowing of circumstances. After their rescue, they were broken. But when they saw water for the first time, it was clear the animals still had some fight left in them.

Woodstock Farm Sanctuary is a charity located in the hamlet of High Falls in New York. As part of its work, the organization rescues farm animals. It then brings them to the safety of its idyllic sanctuary, which lies just 90 minutes north of New York City.

During the warmer months, the farm opens its doors to the public. The organization invites guests to interact with animals and build bonds with their fellow living creatures. Its main aim is to get as many people as possible treating animals as friends rather than food.

