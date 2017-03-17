This Dude And His Cats Recreated Iconic Movie Scenes, And It’s Genius

ADVERTISEMENT

Dave and Sarah Chapman would confess to having two great loves in life. One is their two cats, Willow and Tara, while the other is movies. And, recently, the creative couple found a great way to combine their two favorite passions.

Dave and Sarah are a British couple who live in Nottinghamshire, England. In his spare time, Dave is a quizmaster down at his local bar. As part of this role, he has to think up a number of questions on a range of subjects.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dave often plans his quizzes at home. There, he has his two cats to keep him company. And both Dave and Sarah think the world of their cats. “Willow and Tara are four years old, and they are our loving companions,” the couple told Metro in 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT