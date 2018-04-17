This Egyptian “Goat Monster” Went Viral. Now Its Real Identity Has Been Revealed

ADVERTISEMENT

When footage of an unusual animal appeared online, people couldn’t believe it was real. Viewers quickly called it a “goat monster” because of its bizarre appearance. But the real story behind it is just as surprising as the creature itself.

A YouTube video shared on March 20, 2018 declares the beast to be the “world’s ugliest animal.” And people were so shocked by it that the clip soon went viral. It racked up over 350,000 views within three weeks of its release.

The unbelievable video shows the animal in a pen. There, it stands on its hind legs, with its front hooves on the fence. It also makes an occasional noise while studying its surroundings. The creature’s body resembles a goat, but its face is what makes it look so abnormal.

