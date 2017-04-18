An 18-Year-Old Dog Was Left At A Shelter After Her Owner Died. Then A Man Showed Up On A Motorbike

As she sat in the shelter, Julep the dog couldn’t understand what she’d done wrong. She’d been the perfect pet for 18 years, but after the death of her owner, nobody seemed to want her. So, when a man on a motorbike turned up outside her enclosure, her hopes of being adopted appeared slim.
In February 2017 Julep the pit bull mix found herself somewhere she never thought she’d wind up. Because, at the grand old age of 18, the dog went to live at a shelter. And it was because of the saddest circumstances.
Julep’s family had always loved her very much. But when her owner passed away at the beginning of 2017, she had nowhere to go. So, her owner’s family took the ageing dog to an animal shelter.
