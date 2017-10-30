This Elderly Chimpanzee Was Sick And Dying When Suddenly She Recognized An Old Friend’s Face

By Dave Jones
October 30, 2017
Image: YouTube/Jan A R A M van Hooff

She had lived a long life, but it was tragically drawing to a close. The old chimpanzee had curled into a ball and seemed to accept her fate. But when a professor stepped up to greet his old friend, her temperament took on an amazing change.

Image: belgianchocolate

To be specific, the senior chimpanzee was called Mama, and she had lived a long life for her species. In fact, her story began way back in 1957, when she was born as a wild chimp. But she didn’t stay wild.

Image: YouTube/Burgers’ Zoo

Instead, Mama wound up living her life in a zoo; the Royal Burgers’ Zoo, to be exact. Located in Arnhem, the Netherlands, the zoo prides itself on replicating natural wild habitats. This is enjoyable for both its animals and its visitors alike.

