She had lived a long life, but it was tragically drawing to a close. The old chimpanzee had curled into a ball and seemed to accept her fate. But when a professor stepped up to greet his old friend, her temperament took on an amazing change.
To be specific, the senior chimpanzee was called Mama, and she had lived a long life for her species. In fact, her story began way back in 1957, when she was born as a wild chimp. But she didn’t stay wild.
Instead, Mama wound up living her life in a zoo; the Royal Burgers’ Zoo, to be exact. Located in Arnhem, the Netherlands, the zoo prides itself on replicating natural wild habitats. This is enjoyable for both its animals and its visitors alike.
-
The 20 Most Rewatchable Movies Of The Century So Far
-
When This Woman Met Her Long-Lost Brother, He Told Her The Secret His Mom Revealed On Her Deathbed
-
This Elderly Chimpanzee Was Sick And Dying When Suddenly She Recognized An Old Friend’s Face
-
Here’s Why You Never See Jim Carrey On The Big Screen Anymore
-
A Guy Used A Hidden Camera To Secretly Film How The Garbage Man Behaved Towards His Dog
-
This Famous Astronaut Has Disclosed Alarming Details About His Time In Space
-
When This Teenager’s Boyfriend Broke Up With Her, How She Responded Has Left People In Awe
-
20 Movies You Didn't Know Were Canceled Because Of These Stupid Mistakes
-
This Cat Looks Scarily Like The Clown From It – And The Internet Is Freaking Out
-
When This Girl With Dwarfism Finally Met Belle, The Way The Princess Behaved Brought Her To Tears
-
After This Woman Flew 500 Miles To Meet A Man, She Discovered It Was All A Cruel Prank
-
6 Days After This Woman Gave Birth, Her Newborn Was Still Attached To The Placenta