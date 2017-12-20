This Elephant Aggressively Charged At A Cyclist. Then The Reason Emerged From The Undergrowth

ADVERTISEMENT

One man was cycling along, minding his own business, when he felt something on his trail. Glancing over his shoulder, the guy was terrified to see an elephant charging towards him. However, all was not as it seemed.

Jasoprakas Debdas is a wildlife enthusiast based in India. There, he spends his days filming many of his country’s native animals and posting his footage on YouTube for the entertainment of the general public.

Luckily for Debdas, he lives in an area that’s teeming with exciting wildlife. The amateur filmmaker regularly captures bisons, snakes, leopards and even rhinos in his videos. As a result, his YouTube channel has clocked up more than 100 million views in just six years.

