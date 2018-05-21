Elephants Fled From A Strange Noise In A Mudhole. Then Rangers Discovered The Creature Responsible

ADVERTISEMENT

Bill Teasdale was out in Kenya observing some elephants in their natural habitat with The David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust. However, as he watched the pachyderms interact at a waterhole, the herd suddenly made a run for it. Then rangers discovered what it was that had so terrified them.

Dr. Dame Daphne Sheldrick established The David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust in 1977, in memory of her late husband. David Sheldrick was a prominent conservationist who acted as the first warden of the Tsavo East National Park in Kenya.

As part of his work there, Sheldrick established a team of staff from the Game Department and National Parks to ward off poachers. With elephants now safe to roam the land, the naturalist was able to study their every move, learning a great deal about the gentle giants in the process.

