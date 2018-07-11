These Encounters Between Babies And Cats Are Guaranteed To Melt Your Heart

ADVERTISEMENT

The bonny baby’s parents appeared ready to introduce their little one to the current ruler of the house – the family cat. But felines have a reputation for being fickle; how would the moggie react to a miniature human? Mom and dad mentally prepared themselves for the first meeting and – with camera in hand – tentatively opened the door…

When a family is expecting the arrival of a new baby, it is more often than not a turbulent time for all involved – including any domestic pets. Since parents naturally want to protect their newborn from injury or disease, they sometimes understandably consider getting rid of the animals of the house. And this is especially true when pet and baby come into conflict.

However, new parents can limit these clashes – or even avoid them completely – by preparing their furbabies for the new arrival in advance. One of the reasons pets suffer when a newborn comes along is because the thoughtless mini-human upsets their routine. Animals thrive on familiarity, so it disturbs them when their normal day-to-day life is disrupted.

