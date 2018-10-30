When Engineers Were Called To Investigate A Train, They Found A Trembling Animal Chained To The Roof

ADVERTISEMENT

The engineers had heard stories of live creatures left on trains before, but this was a new one. Apparently, someone reported seeing a live animal on the top of one of their cars. At first, train staff didn’t spot anything, but when they did their blood began to boil.

Allen Au and Michael Ortega both work for the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railway (BNSF). The pair are veterans in their business; Au has twelve years of experience, and Ortega more than twenty. So you’d be forgiven for thinking they’d seen and heard it all before.

However, if their recent experience is anything to go by, the railway lines still have some surprises left. In fact, Au reported one such nasty surprise on Facebook on September 20, 2018. It occurred during a shift he and Ortega had been working on together, albeit in different roles.

