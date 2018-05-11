When This Enormous Beast Emerged From A Swamp, The Tourists Filming Froze In Horror

ADVERTISEMENT

Florida is famous for its gators, but the one that Marcy Clarius spotted was a big one. It rested by the side of a lake, and she was able to capture some impressive shots of the giant. But then a dark shape moved in the water nearby – and when it emerged, Clarius couldn’t believe her eyes.

Marcy Clarius, 66, lives in Pennsylvania for half of the year. However, the cold winters have gotten to be too much for her, so she spends November to April in a much warmer climate.

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, she heads to Florida to take advantage of the warmer weather there. She has a condo for just such visits, which she’s been using for the past six years. Florida’s weather isn’t the only thing that appeals to Clarius, though.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT