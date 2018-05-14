This Enormous Dog Was So Mad At His Mom – And His Reaction To Her Apology Is Unspeakable

ADVERTISEMENT

When Bee Fisher did something to upset her Newfoundland Ralphie, the giant pooch made sure she knew of his displeasure. In fact, his expressive eyes and icy demeanor made it plain that he wasn't at all impressed with her. That was soon to change, though – it just needed his owner to apologize, that's all.

Back in 2014 Bee Fisher and her husband Joshua thought a pet would be a good addition to the family. The couple, from Long Beach, California, reckoned something to keep their kids Lenox, Cruz and Tegan company would be grand idea. Joshua initially thought a horse would be a good option, but the couple then changed their minds and settled on a dog. The only question was, what breed should they go for?

A little bit of fact-finding revealed that Newfoundlands had a solid reputation for being especially good with children. Based on this they agreed to adopt Ralphie, a one-year-old Newfoundland pup. However, when they went to collect their new pooch, Joshua and Bee got a bit of a surprise.

