When A Guy Saw This Little Face Emerge From A Storm Drain, He Knew He Couldn’t Keep Driving

Storm drains collect all kinds of things that the rain washes away. Sometimes, though, they also become home for the most unlikely animals. Indeed, when a passing driver saw what was in a roadside drain he couldn’t help but stop to try and help the delightful duo.

The person in question was imgur and reddit user belleayreski2. It was during a drive out in February 2017 that he spotted something unusual at the side of the road. As a result, he just had to stop and see what was going on.

Under the circumstances, what he saw must have been a surprise. “I was driving by and I saw a little head poke out of the storm drain, so I pulled over and investigated,” he wrote on imgur. So with that intention, he peered into the grate.

