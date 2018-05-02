These Families Adopted Puppies Before Even Meeting Them. Then The Heartwarming Moment Arrived

ADVERTISEMENT

Sadly, nine out of ten dogs in the United States will never find a forever home. Even worse, millions of the animals are euthanized each year, a statistic that makes animal adoption all the more vital. Those who offer a loving home to a neglected or unwanted pooch, then, should be proud. Like these heroic Michigan families, for example, all of whom committed to adopting some puppies before they’d even met them. Little wonder they were so excited when the special day finally came…

The family members were sat side by side, eagerly waiting to open their bright yellow envelope. Each contained a number which corresponded to the order in which the families would meet the puppies. None of those present had actually seen the pups in the flesh before. In fact, the would-be adopters had only ever seen a video of the animals. But the video had certainly made a deep impression, containing as it did harrowing footage of the puppies being rescued from a terrible ordeal.

ADVERTISEMENT

You see, the 11 puppies had been stuck outside with their stray mother during some terrible weather in Detriot, Michigan. Looking for shelter, the mama dog had tunneled a hole in someone’s yard, but unfortunately, her brood ended up getting trapped inside. And with local flash flood warnings in place, the muddy pit was the last place they wanted to be. The dogs were wet, scared and terribly confined.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT