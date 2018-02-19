A Family Were Crushed When Their Cat Went Missing. But Two Years On The Mom Saw A Familiar Face

ADVERTISEMENT

When animal lover Susan Zelitsky’s cat, Jimmy, went missing one day in 2014, his absence devastated his owner. After searching for ages but with no sign of him anywhere in her New Jersey neighborhood, Zelitsky began losing hope of ever seeing her tabby again. However, a couple of years later she noticed a very familiar face staring back at her while browsing online.

Zelitsky lives with her husband, Bob, in Wanaque, NJ, where they both work in accountancy. In 2014, the couple were the proud owners of a dog and a 13-year-old cat called Jimmy. However, little did they know that they were about to lose a member of their furry family.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Zelitskys had never expected Jimmy to go missing. Although the tabby was mischievous and enjoyed a wander, his explorations never took him far away from home. In fact, most of the time the cat simply preferred lounging on the porch with his owners.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT