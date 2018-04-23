This Toddler Was Playing In The Dirt When The Family Dog Suddenly Charged At Him

ADVERTISEMENT

Toddler Bryson Holloway was playing in his yard when his family’s dog appeared to turn on him. The Australian Shepherd lunged towards the child, causing his onlooking father to panic. And it soon became clear that the animal had indeed gone into attack mode.

The Holloway family live in Sevier County, Tennessee. The brood consists of mom Alicia, dad Bryan and their three children. In summer 2016 their youngest son Bryson was just 18 months old. And he had found a best friend in the family’s pet dog, Shiloh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Describing the special relationship his son and the Australian Shepherd enjoyed, in 2016 Bryan told TV news station WATE, “They just do everything together. As much as he loves everybody else, those two, the baby and that dog, have a bond.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT