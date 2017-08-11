This Family Found A Massive Python In Their House – And There Was Something Alarming In Its Stomach

ADVERTISEMENT

Finding a huge snake in your house is traumatic enough. After all, it’s not exactly a common occurrence for most people. But finding a huge snake in your house with something mysterious languishing in its stomach? That’s something else entirely – but it’s exactly what happened to one family in Australia. And when they figured out what it was, they were even more surprised.

It started as just another day for this family on Australia’s Gold Coast, but it definitely didn’t end that way. Indeed, on that fateful day in February 2016 there was no way they could have expected an enormous wild carpet python to slither into their home.

Dangerous animals tend to come with the territory in Australia. Still, even in Oz, it’s not unreasonable to assume that you should be able to live your life without giant snakes crawling into your house and devouring things. But that’s exactly what this serpent did.

