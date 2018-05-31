A Vacationing Family Left Their Dog Of Six Years Behind – And Took A New Pup On The Trip Instead

ADVERTISEMENT

When one family planned a big vacation, they decided not to take their dog of six years with them. But rather than leave her with family or source a pet sitter, they decided to dump her at a high-kill shelter. And if that wasn’t bad enough, they took a new dog away with them instead.

Toots the dog did not have an easy start in life. But after finding a forever family who rescued her in Hawaii, the canine must have thought that her dark days were behind her. However, after six presumably happy years with her owners, they did something some might say is unforgivable.

In 2017, Toots’ family decided that they wanted to take a long vacation. However, they had no desire to take their beagle with them. As a result, they took the devastated doggie to San Bernardino City Animal Shelter, where they swiftly abandoned her.

