When the one-eyed pit bull arrived at the shelter, the staff had high hopes that she would find a home soon. Then they waited as days turned into weeks, then into months. After years rolled by, they realized they loved her too much to keep her.

When Scarlett arrived at a shelter on Maryland’s Eastern Shore in December 2013, she stole a lot of hearts. The staff at the Animal Welfare League (AWL) at Queen Anne’s County quickly warmed to her canine charms. Sadly, her human had to give her up for financial reasons.

Scarlett the pit bull suffered from several long-term health conditions that made her medical bills expensive. Unfortunately, her previous owner could no longer afford to keep her. Thankfully, her human did the responsible thing and left her with a shelter. At least there she could get the treatment she needed.

