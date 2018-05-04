A Family Saw This Thing Growing On Their Christmas Tree. Then Hundreds Of Creatures Started To Hatch

ADVERTISEMENT

Back in 2011 the Spisso family from Washington D.C. had just enjoyed another Christmas together. Like any American family, they had a Christmas tree in their home to help them celebrate the festive season. However, when the time came to remove the tree, to their horror scores of little critters emerged.

In the run-up to Christmas, it’s relatively simple to find a place selling trees. According to a study by Pennsylvania State University, Americans splurge an incredible $250 million on Christmas trees every year. Furthermore, for those prepared to wait, trees become progressively cheaper as the big day approaches.

Although most people buy their tree ready-cut to take home, some choose to actually chop it down themselves. And in 2011 the Spisso family were among that number. Matt Spisso, his wife Heather, and their three kids Maya, Maddy and Zach traveled to Hardee Farms, Maryland, to pick out a tree and cut it down. The location is somewhat famous in the area, as Hardee Farms has been selling Christmas trees since 1962.

