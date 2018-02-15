A Family Thought Their Little Girl Just Had A Fever. But Then The Dog Started To Panic

ADVERTISEMENT

When Philippa Wood came down with a fever, she gave the Wood family plenty to think about. And if that wasn't enough, their dog started to act very strangely around her. Then one day, Bessie started to panic, and Philippa seemed to be the source of her alarm.

Philip and Paula Wood live with their daughter Philippa in North Yorkshire, England. Also living with them is the family dog Bessie, a black-and-white border collie. As you would imagine, Bessie has a strong bond with her family, including little Philippa.

However, in May 2016 when Philippa was two, Bessie’s behavior started to change around her. It wasn’t that the dog was aggressive – if anything, it was just the opposite. No, indeed, after getting worked up and under everyone’s feet, Bessie kept close to little Philippa; in fact, she started to stick to her like glue.

