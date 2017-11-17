After A Family Wheeled This Tire Into A Vet’s, Staff Saw The Helpless Creature Trapped Inside

ADVERTISEMENT

It's not every day that a tire is wheeled into a vet's office. So, when one family did just that, they no doubt raised some eyebrows. However, after the veterinary employees had noticed what exactly was trapped inside the wheel, they realized that they had a rather grave situation on their hands.

Specifically, the family and their tire had ended up at Pieper Memorial Veterinary Center, an animal clinic in Middletown, Connecticut. The center provides a number of services for local pets, including surgery and dentistry, as well as emergency 24-hour care for animals in need.

As a result, employees at the center are likely used to coming across creatures in all manner of sticky situations. However, one animal that the hospital treated in October 2017 may have been in the most perilous position yet. After a period of play, she had gotten her head stuck right inside the wheel – luckily, though, a human helper had noticed her predicament in the nick of time.

