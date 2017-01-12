ADVERTISEMENT



As they followed their beloved dog down to the dam, they knew something was wrong. In all his nine years of owning Leala, David Kenney had never known her to act so frantically. Then, when they reached an opening, Kenney got a glimpse of one the most horrifying scenes a parent can imagine.



The Kenneys hail from the town of Glenreagh in New South Wales, Australia. The family consists of mom Lisa, dad David and their children Lani and Alexander. They also have a pet Staffordshire bull terrier, named Leala.

The family have owned the dog since 2008, and the adorable pooch goes most places with them. So, when the Kenneys went to visit some friends in nearby Nana Glen in September 2015, naturally Leala went too. But for some reason, the dog began acting strangely.

