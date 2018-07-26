When A Farmer Found This Mystery Creature On His Ranch, Wildlife Experts Were Totally Dumbfounded

By Annie Price
July 26, 2018
When a rancher saw a strange wolf-like creature approaching his land he didn’t hesitate in shooting it. However, when wildlife experts arrived at the scene, they had no idea what the creature had been.

When one farmer spotted a mysterious creature approaching his land, he shot it before it could advance any further. At first glance, the animal appeared wolf-like, but when experts arrived at the farm, they were completely dumbfounded.

In May 2018 a shocked rancher saw a fearsome animal approaching his livestock near Denton, Montana. To make matters worse, the beast in question was unidentifiable. While it looked like a wolf, the creature’s larger than normal ears and short legs made that identification unlikely.

