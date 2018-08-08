A Farmer Saved This Condor As A Hatchling, But Years Later The Vulture Made A Sudden Return

ADVERTISEMENT

When an Argentinian farmer named Edgardo found an injured baby condor on his land, he decided to nurse it back to health. The rancher did all he could to ensure the bird would thrive in the wild. But it eventually made an unexpected return.

The Andean condor is the largest flying bird in the the world, based on wingspan and weight together. Its usual habitat is the Andes mountain range, and along the western, Pacific coast of South America. As a result, in many countries on the continent, the Andean condor serves as a national emblem.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, while the bird may be revered across South America, its status has done little to protect it. Major threats to its existence including secondary poisoning as a side effect of hunting, and habitat loss. As a result, the Andean condor is listed as near threatened on the International Union for Conservation of Nature red list.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT