When A Father Told His Pit Bull To Find The Baby, The Dog’s Reaction Left People Holding Back Tears

When a South-east European father welcomed his baby son to the world in 2014, he wanted to make sure there would be no issues with another beloved member of the family. With this in mind, the new dad had trained the four-legged family member – a pit bull called Diesel – to do something remarkable. And, after the owner had captured the unbelievable moment between newborn and pet on camera and subsequently uploaded it to the internet, the video quickly went viral and people got emotional.

Pit bulls are generally considered to be dangerously vicious. Historically, the breed has been bred for fighting other dogs and therefore they can be trained to be overwhelmingly aggressive. Dog fighting is thankfully largely a thing of the past, but nevertheless the bad rep remains. As a result, the media is full of reports of a great many pit bull attacks and these canines are now restricted in several U.S. states. Indeed, the breed is banned outright in various countries, including Australia and the U.K. where they are known in the tabloid press, along with Dobermans and Rottweilers, as “Devil Dogs.”

But these pedigree animals were not always seen in this hostile light. In fact, pit bulls were once known as the perfect “nanny breed,” that could be relied on to look after and protect children. And it is dogs like Diesel who are working hard towards getting rid of the pooches’ collectively poor reputation.

