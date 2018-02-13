When A Ferry Crew Saw This Drowning Creature, They Immediately Launched A Desperate Rescue Attempt

ADVERTISEMENT

As Chris Thomas came to the rescue, he probably knew the creature didn’t have much time left. Witnesses had reported that the animal seemed exhausted from its efforts to keep afloat. But then, in the nick of time, Thomas saw the struggling shape in the water up ahead.

Thomas works as a crew member for Manly Fast Ferry in New South Wales, Australia. The boat service connects Sydney Harbor in the southeast of the country to the nearby suburb of Manly. Rather than transporting passengers, though, on January 31, 2018, one of its vessels had an unexpected assignment.

That’s because witnesses had reported seeing an unusual object in the water, some 160 feet from the shore. And whatever the thing was, it was alive – for the time being, at least. Worryingly, the strange shape appeared to be fighting to stay afloat.

