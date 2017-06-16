Firefighters Heard Cries From Deep Underground And Kept Digging As Things Got Desperate

ADVERTISEMENT

The firefighter rescue team reacted instantly when they got the call. Now they were at the site of the accident and they ached from digging. Suddenly, however, they heard a noise from underground. It was a race against time. They seemed so close – but would the rescuers be able to find the victim before the earth claimed them?

In the summer of 2017 a story resurfaced online that perfectly demonstrates the absolute dedication of the fire service. The events you’re about to hear actually took place in 2011, but the tale is just as revealing today as it was then. And it all began with a woman and her dog.

ADVERTISEMENT

Or, to be more precise, a woman named Kay Barnes and her terrier, Cookie. This twosome were out in the Shropshire countryside in the West Midlands of England when Cookie bolted off. It’s something many a dog owner will be familiar with: the canine’s hunting instincts had compelled her to follow the trail of a rabbit, and there was no stopping her.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT