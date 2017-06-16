The firefighter rescue team reacted instantly when they got the call. Now they were at the site of the accident and they ached from digging. Suddenly, however, they heard a noise from underground. It was a race against time. They seemed so close – but would the rescuers be able to find the victim before the earth claimed them?
In the summer of 2017 a story resurfaced online that perfectly demonstrates the absolute dedication of the fire service. The events you’re about to hear actually took place in 2011, but the tale is just as revealing today as it was then. And it all began with a woman and her dog.
Or, to be more precise, a woman named Kay Barnes and her terrier, Cookie. This twosome were out in the Shropshire countryside in the West Midlands of England when Cookie bolted off. It’s something many a dog owner will be familiar with: the canine’s hunting instincts had compelled her to follow the trail of a rabbit, and there was no stopping her.
-
This Big-Game Hunter Killed Animals For Fun – But Then Mother Nature Got Her Brutal Revenge
-
Firefighters Heard Cries From Deep Underground And Kept Digging As Things Got Desperate
-
A Quadruple Homicide Took Place In This Cabin – And How The Murderers Did It Was Horrifying
-
The 20 Most Beautiful Royal Women On The Planet
-
A Dad Looked Under His Son’s Toy Truck To Find A Terrifying Sight. Now He’s Urging Parents: Be Wary
-
This Woman Thought She Was Just Menopausal. But When She Was Rushed To Hospital A Miracle Happened
-
Russia’s Lethal Breed Of New Super Weapons Should Make The West Sit Up And Take Notice
-
This Woman Was Puzzled By A Diaper Bag’s Weight. Then She Found A Secret Opening And Reached Inside
-
Here's Why Meghan Markle Wasn't Welcome At Pippa Middleton's Wedding Ceremony
-
This Husband Built A Cabin In His Backyard – And Inside Was A Secret Tribute To 6 Decades Of Love
-
After She Drew An Awful Sketch Of Her Girlfriend, This Teen Set Off A Side-Splitting Trend
-
When This Guy Heard A Weird Noise On His Doorstep, What He Found Was Entirely Unexpected