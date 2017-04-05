When Firefighters Pulled This Lifeless Pup From A Burning Building, The Race Was On To Revive Him

As the flames licked around them, the firefighters refused to leave the building. They had a job to do, and one of the victims was still in the choking smoke. Then, they spotted the dog and dragged it outside, desperately hoping they weren’t too late to save it.
The dog in question was ten-year-old Nalu, a Shih Tzu-Bichon Frise cross. He lived with his human in Santa Monica, California, and it was there that disaster struck. On March 21, 2017, a fire began in the single-story apartment building, consuming everything.
The blaze began in one of the building’s kitchen areas and it spread from there. The flames then leapt to the nearby storage units, where it caught hold and set the apartment alight. The building was occupied by Nalu and his mommy, Crystal Lamirande.
