Firefighters Saved These Pups From A Storm Sewer – Then Suddenly Realized They Weren’t Dogs

After Colorado firefighters spent 20 minutes pulling eight tiny beings from a storm sewer, they believed that they’d saved a litter of Labradors. However, little did they know that the animals that they’d rescued were not your average pets. Instead, they were something much more unusual.

As part of its work, the Colorado Springs Fire Department tries to keep people in its community safe from harm. In addition to fighting fires, the department also prevents blazes by fitting smoke alarms in people’s houses.

But while tending to these tasks is pretty much standard for firefighters, sometimes crews have to deal with more unexpected duties. And these include rescuing various animals. A quick scroll through the department’s Facebook page shows that the organization has saved all manner of creatures from various scrapes.

