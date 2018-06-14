Fireflies Don’t Light Up The Night Anymore, And There’s An Alarming Reason For Their Disappearance

ADVERTISEMENT

Many of us remember how the summer evenings of our childhood used to begin – they started with fireflies. We used to watch the countless glowing orbs trailing their colors through our yards and across the darkening sky. But these days, their light has dimmed; our gardens stand dark and empty.

The term firefly has become synonymous with Joss Whedon’s noughties sci-fi TV series of the same name. However, the show attributes its title to an order of beetle otherwise known as Lampyridae. They’re also known as lightning bugs because of their most distinguishing feature.

To be more specific, most fireflies have a glowing abdomen that makes them highly visible in the darkness. This incredible display is actually an example of bioluminescence, or organically-made light, created by chemical reactions. It also serves an important purpose for the beetle’s lifestyle.

