The First Time This Mare Took Her Baby Outside, The Foal’s Reaction Was A Sight To Behold

A foal proved that she had all the makings of the majestic Black Beauty when she emerged into this big old world. Under the loving care of her doting mother Poka, little Coconut had the strength and support to make her first experiences of the world memorable ones.

Coconut was seemingly guaranteed a nurturing upbringing when she was born at Down Under Colour, a ranch located in Melbourne, Florida. The site is owed and run by a couple, Scott and Jackie Nelson, who specialize in raising a special breed of horses that have one very noticeable trait.

The couple raise American and Australian paint horses. These animals sport very distinguishable markings on their coats that are comparable to those of a cow. The horses have not just one but two colors on their coat, and these arrange themselves in pinto markings that grant the animals a mesmerizing appearance.

