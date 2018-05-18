This Fisherman Fought To Reel In His Catch – But When The Monster Surfaced He Screamed

ADVERTISEMENT

There’d been rumors of a giant fish in the lake for a while, but Waris Charoenpakdeethai didn’t believe them. At least, not until the monster bit his fishing line. Praying that his bending rod wouldn’t snap, Charoenpakdeethai pulled with all his strength until a huge shape broke the water’s surface.

Enjoying direct access to both the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea, it’s little wonder Thailand is one of the largest providers of seafood in the world. In fact, some of the country’s towns and provinces – such as Chachoengsao, 40 miles east of the capital Bangkok – have even been nicknamed after types of fish. Chachoengsao is also known as Paet Riu, as a tribute to its local catch.

Paet Riu means “eight cuts,” which actually alludes to the way locals prepare the fish. The area around Chachoengsao is renowned for its whopping catches, but it is also supposedly home to a marine monster. According to the stories, the beast dwells in one of Chachoengsao’s lakes.

