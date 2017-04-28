This Fisherman Found A Wounded 980-Pound Crocodile Washed Ashore. Then He Tried To Tame The Monster

When he found the crocodile, it was near death and likely wouldn’t have survived on its own. Since then, however, it had not only grown healthy but also to massive proportions. But as he put his head near its open, tooth-filled maw, would the reptile care about their past or just see him as another meal?
The story of the wounded crocodile actually began 27 years ago, in the Central American nation of Costa Rica. Back then, the reptile that came to be called Pocho had been following his predatory instincts in search of food. Under the circumstances, however, his choice of prey was an unfortunate one.
Pocho had attacked a farmer’s cow, and the owner didn’t take kindly to the source of their livelihood being devoured. As a consequence, the farmer shot Pocho through the eye and left him for dead. And the croc most likely would have died if he had remained undiscovered.
