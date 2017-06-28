This Fisherman Spotted A “Log” In The Lake – Then Suddenly Knew It Was A Helpless Figure Drowning

ADVERTISEMENT

Surrounded by the serenity of nature, the fisherman was enjoying a springtime evening away from the hustle and bustle. The Pennsylvanian lake was still, except for a nearby log splashing along in the current. Suddenly, with a start, the angler realized that it was no log — and it wasn’t splashing, it was flailing. He had to act fast before it was too late.

Brad Meck is a keen fisherman from the small town of Everett in Pennsylvania. On Sunday, May 21, 2017, he packed his rod for Raystown Lake in the state’s Huntingdon County in pursuit of his pastime. He found himself in the peace and quiet of the reservoir’s James Creek, seeking his catch of the day.

But there was no way Meck could have known the size of his biggest catch when he first set out that day — and it wasn’t a fish that disturbed the peace of the evening. When the movement in the water first caught his eye, the seasoned angler dismissed the brown object as a log floating along the lake.

