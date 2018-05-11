When These Fishermen Landed A Giant Catch, They Found An Unforeseen Creature Lying In Wait

ADVERTISEMENT

The fisherman couldn’t believe what they were seeing – the trawler net swelled with fish. As they stared at their catch, though, something wasn’t right. The mass of fish moved, as if something big was at the bottom. Then the pile shifted, and a shape emerged.

Fishing is a practice that takes patience, skill and a little bit of luck for success. However, over the years, fisherman have developed many techniques to improve their odds while out on the waves. One of the most popular methods of commercial fishing is trawling.

There are several different types of trawling, but most of them are similar in execution. The fishermen drop a net overboard that gets dragged, or “trawled,” through the sea. The net snares fish, which the waiting mariners then haul on deck.

