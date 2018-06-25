This Foal Fell To The Ground While Playing With A Toy. Then Her Sibling Came Onto The Scene

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s every parent’s dream for their children to get on with each other. Not only does it mean less time spent trying to stop them arguing, but siblings can also show one another the ropes in life. And this little foal’s sibling showed their support in an unorthodox manner during his hour of need.

The video of the frolicking ponies was taken at Worth A Shot Farm in Huntsville, Kentucky. The farm, run by Allison Armento, specializes in breeding sport and warmblood horses and ponies. In addition, it trains the animals in disciplines such as dressage and equitation. Everyone has to start somewhere, of course, and for young Disaronno it looked like the days of elegant dressage were many moons away.

The footage of Disaronno playing with his sibling was so entertaining to the staff at Worth A Shot Farm that they posted it on YouTube for the rest of the world to see. It was uploaded with the tagline “Disaronno wants to play with Red, White and Balou,” and the charming video has since received more than 120,000 views. The horseplay that the footage captures is a sight to behold.

