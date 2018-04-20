This Premature Foal Was The World’s Tiniest Horse – And He Measured Just 12 Inches At Birth

By Annie Price
April 20, 2018
Image: YouTube/STORYTRENDER

MicroDave was born a fortnight before his due date, so it wasn’t surprising that he was smaller than other foals of his kind. However, when his owner measured him, she realized the pint-sized pony was about 12 inches tall. Indeed, his tiny stature meant that at the time, he was probably the smallest horse on the planet.

Image: David Jia

In the world of miniature horses, stature is everything. However, these micro-equines aren’t competing to be the largest of their kind. Instead, when it comes to this adorable species, small is mighty.

Image: SharronP

Miniature horses are purposely bred to be smaller than the previous generation. So, there is a competitive edge to keeping pint-size ponies. As a result, there is great honor to be had in being the very smallest horse of all.

