This Premature Foal Was The World’s Tiniest Horse – And He Measured Just 12 Inches At Birth

MicroDave was born a fortnight before his due date, so it wasn’t surprising that he was smaller than other foals of his kind. However, when his owner measured him, she realized the pint-sized pony was about 12 inches tall. Indeed, his tiny stature meant that at the time, he was probably the smallest horse on the planet.

In the world of miniature horses, stature is everything. However, these micro-equines aren’t competing to be the largest of their kind. Instead, when it comes to this adorable species, small is mighty.

Miniature horses are purposely bred to be smaller than the previous generation. So, there is a competitive edge to keeping pint-size ponies. As a result, there is great honor to be had in being the very smallest horse of all.

