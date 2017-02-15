20 Foods We All Eat That Could Could Be Deadly To Your Dog

ADVERTISEMENT

We’ve all been there. You’re sat at the table, eating dinner, when you feel something brushing against your leg. You look down to see a pair of longing eyes staring back up at you. You try your best to resist those puppy dog peepers, but you usually relent and toss a few scraps their way. After all, what’s the harm, right?

Well, depending on what you’re feeding your dog, it could mean a great deal of harm. While there are few foods that are commonly recognized as toxic to dogs, as it turns out, there are plenty that could cause your precious pooch serious illness, or worse. Indeed, feeding your canine any of these 20 things is not just ill-advised, it’s downright dangerous.

20. Chewing gum

It would be fairly twisted to feed your dog gum, even if it wasn’t poisonous, but it very much is. So, be careful where you deposit it or leave packets lying around. Gum, as well as other candy, often contains a natural sweetener called xylitol. If a dog ingests it, this can cause blood sugar levels to plunge, inducing coma, seizures, brain damage and even death.

19. Corn on the cob

It’s an adorable image, right? A dog happily munching away on a cob. Well, in reality, it might lead to an image much less endearing: the same dog on a vet’s table waiting to have its intestines unblocked. Dogs can’t digest cob, so the undigested matter simply moves from the stomach to the intestines without being broken down. This is potentially fatal as it can cause perforation.

