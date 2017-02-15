20 Foods We All Eat That Could Could Be Deadly To Your Dog

We’ve all been there. You’re sat at the table, eating dinner, when you feel something brushing against your leg. You look down to see a pair of longing eyes staring back up at you. You try your best to resist those puppy dog peepers, but you usually relent and toss a few scraps their way. After all, what’s the harm, right?
Well, depending on what you’re feeding your dog, it could mean a great deal of harm. While there are few foods that are commonly recognized as toxic to dogs, as it turns out, there are plenty that could cause your precious pooch serious illness, or worse. Indeed, feeding your canine any of these 20 things is not just ill-advised, it’s downright dangerous.
20. Chewing gum
It would be fairly twisted to feed your dog gum, even if it wasn’t poisonous, but it very much is. So, be careful where you deposit it or leave packets lying around. Gum, as well as other candy, often contains a natural sweetener called xylitol. If a dog ingests it, this can cause blood sugar levels to plunge, inducing coma, seizures, brain damage and even death.
19. Corn on the cob
It’s an adorable image, right? A dog happily munching away on a cob. Well, in reality, it might lead to an image much less endearing: the same dog on a vet’s table waiting to have its intestines unblocked. Dogs can’t digest cob, so the undigested matter simply moves from the stomach to the intestines without being broken down. This is potentially fatal as it can cause perforation.
20 Powerful Social Issue Ads That Will Change Your Perspective On Life
In 1993 A 10-Year-Old Boy Buried A Time Capsule – Then 21 Years Later He Returned To Prise It Open
When A Woman Spotted This Baby Creature In Desperate Need, She Immediately Called For Help
When This Blind Elephant Was Freed From Years Of Abuse, She Couldn’t Hold Back Her Flood Of Tears
This Anxious Dog Was Abandoned Before Giving Birth – But The Moment She Saw Her Pups Was Priceless
20 Magnum, P.I. Secrets That Tom Selleck Keeps Close To His Chest
When Rescuers Found These 14 Tubs Outside Their Shelter, They Were Stunned By What Lay Inside
This Horse Died Before She Was Able To Give Birth – But Then Scientists Performed A Triple Miracle
20 Dads Who Claimed They Didn’t Want Dogs But Aren’t Fooling Anybody
A Family Were Foraging For Berries When They Stumbled Upon The Remains Of An Ice Age Beast
This Guy Was Digging Underneath His Home When He Discovered A Creepy Cache Of 19th-Century Remains
This 3-Legged Stray Had Been Sleeping On A Shoebox For 5 Months Before Rescuers Got A Tip-off