As they laid abandoned in a strange garden, the two kittens were all alone in the world. Thankfully though the ginger toms had each other to cling to for comfort. And, while their fortunes did take a turn for the better, their amazing bond has never changed.



Hailing from Moscow, Anya Yukhtina works as a producer and event manager at Condé Nast. Like many, Yukhtina often documents her travels and exploits on Instagram.

And a quick look at her Instagram feed shows Yukhtina is also an animal lover. Indeed, she is often seen cozying up with her pet dogs, cuddling a fluffy grey feline and hanging out with alpacas. It seemed no matter what creature she encountered, Yukhtina was quick to capture them on camera.

