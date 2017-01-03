As they laid abandoned in a strange garden, the two kittens were all alone in the world. Thankfully though the ginger toms had each other to cling to for comfort. And, while their fortunes did take a turn for the better, their amazing bond has never changed.
Hailing from Moscow, Anya Yukhtina works as a producer and event manager at Condé Nast. Like many, Yukhtina often documents her travels and exploits on Instagram.
And a quick look at her Instagram feed shows Yukhtina is also an animal lover. Indeed, she is often seen cozying up with her pet dogs, cuddling a fluffy grey feline and hanging out with alpacas. It seemed no matter what creature she encountered, Yukhtina was quick to capture them on camera.
These 20 Things Are So Pointless They’ll Make You Laugh
20 Strange American Traditions That Should No Longer Be Tolerated
Rescuers Found This Wounded Dog Trapped On The Tracks – Just As A Train Was Approaching
After Her Baby Acted Strangely, Mom’s Secret Camera Caught This Nanny Doing The Unthinkable
Construction Workers Dug A Trench In Spain And Discovered A Trove Of Priceless Roman Treasure
20 Adorable Photos Of People’s Pets Before And After They Were Called “Good Boys”
The 20 Most Heartbreaking Celebrity Deaths Of 2016
Renovators Broke Down A Wall In A 19th-Century Dorm – And Discovered A Cache Of Astonishing Artifacts
This Graduate Spent Next To Nothing On A Beat-up Family Heirloom – And Just Look At It Now
These Guys Gutted A Basement In Chinatown And Unearthed A 1920s Dungeon With An Illicit History
20 Then And Now Street Art Transformations That Will Make Your Jaw Hit The Floor
Inside This Incredible 6,000-Year-Old Tree Is Something Saturday Nights Are Made For