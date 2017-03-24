This Funeral Procession Was Headed To The Cemetery When The Family Spotted A Figure Following Behind

ADVERTISEMENT

The mourners were all grieving following the death of a beloved family member and friend. Yet despite the solemnity of the occasion, it was touching to see so many people in attendance. Suddenly, though, another figure was spotted following the procession. And as people looked on, they found it hard to believe their eyes.

The story of a senior citizen’s funeral went viral in March 2017 when it hit social media. But it wasn’t the person who had passed away that got the internet talking. It was the unexpected guest who attended to pay their respects.

The deceased was a great-grandmother from a Malaysian village. Her funeral procession took place on the east coast of the country. And it was the lady’s young relative who brought events at the funeral into the public eye.

