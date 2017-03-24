This Funeral Procession Was Headed To The Cemetery When The Family Spotted A Figure Following Behind

The mourners were all grieving following the death of a beloved family member and friend. Yet despite the solemnity of the occasion, it was touching to see so many people in attendance. Suddenly, though, another figure was spotted following the procession. And as people looked on, they found it hard to believe their eyes.
The story of a senior citizen’s funeral went viral in March 2017 when it hit social media. But it wasn’t the person who had passed away that got the internet talking. It was the unexpected guest who attended to pay their respects.
The deceased was a great-grandmother from a Malaysian village. Her funeral procession took place on the east coast of the country. And it was the lady’s young relative who brought events at the funeral into the public eye.
Pioneers On The Edge of The American Frontier Really Did Live In These Astonishing Stump Houses
20 Toxic Behaviors That Could Cost You Your Friends And Relationships
20 Hidden References In Disney Movies That Even The Most Devoted Fans Didn’t Spot
After Mom Gave Birth To Identical Twins, She Witnessed A Troubling Scene In The Kitchen
20 Batman Facts That Even The Biggest ’60s TV Buffs Don’t Know
These Stunning Photos Of The Crow Tribe Were Taken A Century Ago – And What They Reveal Is Haunting
Mom Didn’t Know If It Was A Boy Or A Girl – But When She Looked At Her Bump She Was Moved To Tears
20 Smart Travel Hacks To Make Your Vacation Go Without A Hitch
When This Mom Was Facing Eviction, Her 9-Year-Old Girl Wrote A Stunning Note About Her Parenting
What Emma From Friends Looks Like Now Will Make You Wonder Where The Time Has Flown
20 Things You’ve Seriously Got To Stop Doing To Yourself
After This Baby Was Born With One Arm Over His Head, Doctors Gave His Dad Some Frightening News