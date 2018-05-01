This Fussy Cat Refused Food That Wasn’t Bagged Up. Then A Woman Followed Her And Solved The Mystery

By Dave Jones
May 1, 2018
Image: YouTube/SBS TV동물농장x애니멀봐

Just like every other day, Dongsuk the cat picked up the bagged food and carried it away. But this time, determined to find out where the cat was headed, the woman who’d provided the food decided to turn detective. To this end, she followed Dongsuk to a lonely rooftop, where the cat dropped the bag and waited. In the shadows, the woman followed suit. Would the cat-loving sleuth finally discover what on earth was going on?

Image: YouTube/SBS TV동물농장x애니멀봐

On September 26, 2017, SBS TV uploaded a video to YouTube featuring an unidentified Korean woman with a passion for cats. Not only did the woman work at an animal shelter, but she also took her dedication one step further. You see, the woman spent her evenings feeding local strays.

Image: YouTube/SBS TV동물농장x애니멀봐

For five years, the kind-hearted woman’s generosity had been helping to keep the neighborhood street cats alive. And the cats all looked forward to filling their bellies with the lady’s daily treats. All except one cat, that is. The ginger and white stray that the woman called Dongsuk had peculiar habits indeed.

