These Garbagemen Began Crushing Trash In Their Truck. Then They Heard Desperate Cries From Inside

It was just an ordinary day crushing trash until they heard the sound. A tiny, high-pitched noise was coming from the back of their truck. Fearing what they might find, the trashmen followed the sounds amongst the garbage and as they searched, the noises became steadily louder.

The waste collectors in question were employees of Harold Adam Refuse Removal in Reading, Pennsylvania. In April 2017 the two men were just finishing their rounds for the day and disposing of the trash. And although it might sound simple, the process is actually quite dangerous.

That’s because the rear of a garbage vehicle is really a giant compactor. The collectors throw trash into it and the mechanism uses pressure to crush the refuse down. In most cases, the trash is subsequently disposed of at a landfill site or waste transfer station.

