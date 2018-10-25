Two Gay Penguins Were Desperate To Be Dads. Then They Spotted A Chick That Was All Alone

ADVERTISEMENT

As a same-sex pairing, two male penguins in a Danish zoo were unable to lay eggs. Yet they watched as all the straight couples around them had chicks and families. But then, one day, they couldn’t believe their luck – they saw a baby penguin standing by itself. They waddled over to investigate.

Since its opening in 1930, Denmark’s Odense Zoo has gone from strength to strength. From containing only six species in its early, the zoo presently has a whopping 147 species within its confines. In fact, the zoo was even granted the Best in Europe award back in 2013.

The zoo’s penguins have been the residents attracting the most attention recently, though. That’s because two of their number – the gay male couple – have recently achieved viral fame. And it’s all because of their reaction to a baby chick which had briefly been left by its parents to fend for itself.

