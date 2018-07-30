This German Shepherd Was In Desperate Need Of Aid, But A Pit Bull And Her Friends Had A Genius Plan

ADVERTISEMENT

By the time the dog rescuers reached the stray German shepherd in early 2016, the pitiful pupper was so traumatized that she was unwilling to trust her human saviors. Even though it was obvious to the Californian rescue party that the doggo desperately needed their help, nevertheless she refused to go with the animal altruists. But that was when one very special member on the mercy mission sprang into action – a pit bull called Lucy.

No Kill Kern was an animal rescue charity based in the city of Bakersfield in Kern County, California. Before closing its doors in December 2017, apparently the anti-animal euthanasia organization had been responsible for saving the lives of some 400 dogs. Most of these unfortunate creatures were either strays or at risk of being put down in a local kill shelter.

And among the 400 canines that No Kill Kern successfully helped to give a second chance to was a German Shepherd who volunteers for the charity dubbed Queen. The poor girl had been exposed to the elements, living in a field, when the organization first heard of her in April 2016. As a result, it wasted no time in arranging to visit the site and come to the young dog’s rescue.

