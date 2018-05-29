This German Shepherd Seized A Kitten In His Teeth – And The Whole Ordeal Was Caught On Camera

ADVERTISEMENT

Tennyson the German Shepherd towered over a tiny kitten called Moo like a giant. He watched the ball of fluff scrabbling helplessly at the stairs – and then he saw his chance. Tennyson slowly approached and closed his powerful jaws around Moo’s fragile body.

On July 26, 2016, a social media user called Ten Shakes of Grace uploaded a video to YouTube. The footage shows a surprising encounter between two very different animals – a small kitten and a large German Shepherd. Their names are Moo and Tennyson respectively.

Moreover, they’re just part of the extended family that lives in the OP’s household, as the uploader’s social media output reveals. Not only do they live with another German Shepherd called Harper Grace, but they also have a cockatiel called Shakespeare. Moo isn’t the family’s only kitten, either.

