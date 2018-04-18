This Giant Dog Approaches A Little Girl’s Sickbed, And The Straps On His Back Reveal Why He’s There

ADVERTISEMENT

Little Bella lives in Woburn, Massachusetts, with her family. When she was just two years old, though, her mom and dad noticed that she wasn’t growing as much as she ought to be. As a consequence, they decided to consult a doctor in order to get to the bottom of the issue.

However, Bella’s symptoms left the physician mystified, and so he recommended that the toddler undergo a battery of genetic tests to reveal the problem. That’s when the Burton family discovered that their little girl had Morquio syndrome.

