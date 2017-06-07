When This Giant Sea Creature Washed Ashore, Locals Were So Alarmed, They Called In The Government

What are you normally doing at 4:00 p.m. on a Wednesday? Possibly finishing up at school or getting ready for the last hour of work. It’s highly unlikely that you’re stumbling across the corpse of a giant sea monster. But that’s exactly what happened to locals near the small English town of Hartland Quay in March 2017.
You’ll find Hartland Quay on the coast of Devon in the south-east of England. It’s along a stretch of shore known as the North Devon Heritage Coast. It is a place renowned for its stunning natural beauty. And now it has also found fame thanks to the carcass of a huge aquatic beast washing up.
Aside from the understandable wonder and curiosity the discovery generated, the sheer size of the creature that residents spotted sparked off some concern. After all, the remains of creatures this big can cause all sorts of problems as they decompose.
