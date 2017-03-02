This Girl And Dog Saw A Momma Goat In Desperate Need, So They Launched An Awesome Rescue Attempt

When one mother goat found herself stranded on a snow covered mountain, her life hung in the balance. But, just as the situation reached breaking point, an 11-year-old girl appeared on the horizon. And luckily for the animal, she knew exactly what to do.
Hamdü Sena Bilgin may only be 11 years old but she still has an important job on her family’s farm. On the small-holding near Rize, in Turkey, Bilgin works as a goatherd. This means she tends to and watches over the goats.
The Bilgin family raise goats for their milk. Located in the İkizdere district of Turkey, their farm is spread across mountainous terrain. Furthermore, the weather there is often wet. So, Bilgin’s job is certainly not a walk in the park.
