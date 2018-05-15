This Girl Fell For A Forgotten Shelter Dog – And Did Everything In Her Power To Save Him In Time

ADVERTISEMENT

Every time Emmy visited the shelter, her heart broke to see Fox. The loving senior dog needed a home soon, or he would be at risk of euthanasia. Then one day, Emmy approached Fox’s cage and stopped in her tracks. The shelter had put a scarf around his neck.

Not many 13-year-olds can claim to have founded an animal rescue group, but Emmy Perry can. What’s more, she isn’t new to the business either. In fact, when Emmy was just seven, she created Emmy’s Hope (EH) – her own non-profit organization.

As volunteers for an animal shelter, Emmy’s parents must have been proud when they discovered she shared their passion. Emmy initially displayed her selflessness by giving her pocket money to homeless animal charities. She even used birthdays as an opportunity to donate to their cause.

